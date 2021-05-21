Watch

North West Mocks Kim Kardashian About Her Diamond Earring Outburst On ‘KUWTK’

North West loves to imitate Kim Kardashian and say that she ‘lost’ her earring, just like her famous mom did in that iconic episode of ‘KUWTK.’

North West is keeping up with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, apparently. Well, the most iconic scenes: particularly, the ones where her mom Kim Kardashian is shedding tears! Kim and Kanye West‘s seven-year-old daughter likes to impersonate the infamous scene in which her mom lost her $75,000 diamond stud earring while swimming in Bora Bora in 2011. Kim revealed this hilarious fun fact during the May 20 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during a conversation with Scott Disick.

“Has North ever seen the show?,” Scott asked Kim, who replied, “I think like clips on TikTok, she sees like it’s a popular TikTok where like, they do the crying scene from Bora Bora…Pretty much all my crying scenes. So she sees that stuff.”

“And she’ll come in and go, ‘Mom I lost my earring!’ She’ll, like, do that as a joke,” Kim continued. The mother of four finds it ironic, though, since North hasn’t actually watched the family show! “And I’m just like, ‘You have no idea what that is’,” Kim said.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, having fun on a vacation. [Instagram/@kimkardashian]

This led Scott to bring up a serious point. “I’m just thinking like, they’re going to watch it at some point because it’s our life…at what point do we sit them down and say like, ‘You’re allowed to either go through all these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years,” the Flip It Like Disick host said, referring to the fact that he is also a parent like Kim (Scott shares his three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 with ex Kourtney Kardashian). Like Kim, Scott has also been starring on KUWTK since it premiered in 2007.

However, Kim said she’s “not ready” for the kids to watch the show yet (beyond TikTok clips, that is). The SKIMS boss admitted that she doesn’t want to “explain” who Kris Humphries is, whom she was infamously married to for just 72 days in 2011. He was actually featured in that same diamond earring scene that North loves to poke fun at!

Kim Kardashian, North West
North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child; the estranged spouses are also the parents of Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. [Shutterstock]
As you can see, though, it’s nearly impossible to avoid KUWTK-related content on the Internet. Clips and audio from the E! series, which is currently airing its very last season, dominate TikTok (explaining why North sees those clips of her mom). Even Caitlyn Jenner has impersonated the diamond earring scene that North loves so much, as did Kylie Jenner!