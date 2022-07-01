Pete Davidson Joins Kim Kardashian On ‘1st Trip’ With Her Family For 4th Of July In Turks & Caicos

Kim Kardashian, 41, and boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, snuck off to the islands of Turks and Caicos for the comedian’s first getaway with her famous family to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Although the stunning The Kardashians star — who has been sharing photos of herself in a metallic bikini from an undisclosed tropical location on her Instagram — has tried her best to keep the details of their vacation a secret, we can reveal all of the juicy details about the not-so-secret trip!

According to a source close to the Kardashian family, Kim and her sister Kylie Jenner, 24, arrived in Turks and Caicos on Thursday, June 30. They each flew into the remote island chain, which is located just south of The Bahamas, on their own separate jets. “Kim, and Pete, as well as Kylie and several other family members, are staying at Kylie’s house there,” the source said, referring to Kylie’s $50 million home that she purchased in Turks and Caicos in 2019. As fans know, Kylie has gone on several trips there since purchasing the mega-mansion. “Turks and Caicos is one of the Kardashian family’s favorite vacation spots,” the source said.

So what do Kim and Pete, who started dating in October 2020 on the heels of her divorce from rapper Kanye West, 45, have planned for their getaway? “They will be doing a lot of relaxing and bonding with her family. After a couple of very busy and stressful weeks of work, they are looking forward to having time off and being away from everything,” the source told us. “Summer is Kim’s favorite season and she has been excited about this trip.”

So where are the duo at right now in terms of their relationship? “It is so obvious how serious Kim and Pete are,” the source told HollywoodLife. “They are not afraid to say how in love with each other they are and no one in Kim’s family doubts this at all. Pete gets along with her family so well and the Kardashians have really taken him in because they clearly see how happy he makes Kim. Kris and Kim’s sisters agree that Kim has never, ever been this happy and stress-free in her life and Pete is a big part of it.”