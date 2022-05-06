Kylie Jenner Rocks A Bikini To Go Paddleboarding On Tropical Vacation: Photo

Kylie Jenner has certainly started her summer early! The reality star and businesswoman, 24, has posted yet another picturesque snapshot from a tropical vacation she has been enjoying since May 5. Her latest photo, shared on May 6, showed her sitting on a paddleboard in aqua blue water. Her features, including her face, were partially covered in a shadow, but her light green bikini brightened up her body. She let her long, wavy hair flow behind her as she posed for the camera.

Kylie is enjoying the beach getaway with her partner, Travis Scott, 31, and their four-year-old daughter, Stormi. They have not disclosed the location of their family trip. Prior to sharing the stunning photo, Kylie posted on her Instagram story showing herself working up a sweat on a treadmill rocking an orange sports bra and athletic leggings set. Later in the day, she showed her, Travis, and Stormi feeding wild iguanas on the beach. Kylie donned a matching green bikini top and skirt set while Stormi looked adorable in a black two-piece.

There was no sight of Stormi’s three-month-old brother, whose name has not yet been revealed. Travis and Kylie gave birth to their second bundle of joy on Feb. 2 and announced that his name was Wolf. However, by late March, Kylie confirmed she changed her son’s name because the original one “didn’t feel like it was him.” Her new son’s moniker has been a mystery ever since.

The Astroworld rapper and the Kylie Cosmetics founder have been going strong since at least late 2021, when older sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, slammed W magazine for stating that the pair were not together. The couple’s relationship status was up in question before that, as it was reported they split in late 2019, but had been co-parenting amicably and even made a few public appearances together. They were first linked in 2017 and were together when their daughter was born in 2018.

The parents of two seem to now be doing so well that fans suspect that they secretly got engaged. It has not been confirmed, but an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that marriage is on Kylie’s mind and Travis is well aware. “She wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head,” the source divulged. “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”