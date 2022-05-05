Kylie Jenner & Shirtless Travis Scott Share Romantic Sunset Embrace On The Beach: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, seem more in love than ever in new romantic photos Kylie shared on May 5. In the photos, which were taken at an unnamed beach, the mother and father of two can be seen embracing each other in a loving hug as the sun set behind them over the ocean. Travis was fully focused on Kylie the entire time with his arms around her hips and head leaned in toward her. Kylie swung her arms around his neck and posed her head to the side.

The “Antidote” rapper was shirtless and wore a pair of blue jeans. His black Calvin Klein boxer briefs peeked out of his seemingly loose pants. Kylie wore a tight white floor-length dress and had her long, wavy, dark brown locks flowing behind her. She accessorized with a silver bracelet on her left wrist.

The sweet photos come as the happy couple is at the center of engagement rumors. While nothing has been confirmed, a Kar-Kenner insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kylie “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.” The source continued, “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline: From 1st Dating To 2 Babies Together Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.

Travis and Kylie welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, in February 2022. They had confirmed their pregnancy in September 2021 following strong speculation among fans. Just over a week after the birth of baby No. 2, they announced that his name was Wolf Webster. However, they ended up changing the name because it “didn’t feel like it was him” and have not revealed the new moniker as of this writing. The rapper and reality star gave birth to their first daughter together, Stormi, in February 2018 after less than one year of dating.

The rapper and reality star have not enjoyed a straightforward relationship, as they broke up at some point in 2019. However, they always worked together to co-parent Stormi. Reconciliation rumors stirred in June 2021 after the pair had been spotted together quite a few times, but an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that wasn’t the case. “Kylie knows a relationship with Travis won’t work with his busy schedule and music lifestyle,” they explained.

“She’s not looking to be with anyone else or date, but he can’t give her what she needs right now. Maybe in the future that will change, but for now they’re happy with the way their relationship functions.” However, Khloe Kardashian, 37, confirmed the two are“very much a couple” in December 2021. Clearly things have changed, and they seem to be in the favor of the lovebirds.