Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Name In Sweet Tribute: Photo

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her baby boy, and it’s worth howling about!

Drum roll please! Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her new baby boy on her Instagram, and the little tyke will be known as… Wolf Webster! Love the alliteration — but what could it mean? Kylie didn’t expand on that when making the announcement on February 11, but when she made the post, she was sure to show her love in the form of a heart emoji after his name. Just over a week old and already, he’s the talk of the town!

Fans began to speculate on what the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s baby’s name was before she announced it. Many suspected that her baby’s name was Angel based on the comments on her birth announcement post. Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner doted on the baby, writing “Angel Pie” while half-sister Kim Kardashian left an angel emoji. Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” while her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and celebrity music video director Alfredo Flores both commented, “angel baby.”

Grandma Kris confirmed our suspicions that Kylie’s baby is a boy in her own heartfelt message to her grandkid. She reposted the picture of big sister Stormi Webster holding the new baby’s tiny hand that Kylie used in her birth announcement post. “My beautiful grandson!! God is so good,” Kris wrote along with three blue heart emojis. On top of that, Khloe Kardashian had commented four blue heart emojis on the original post.

Kylie also revealed when she gave birth to her bundle of joy in her announcement birth. Her baby has the cosmic birthday of February 2, 2022 (aka 2/2/22!) She first revealed she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second kid together in September and fortunately since then, she has had a happy and healthy birth.

Speaking of the “Sicko Mode” rapper, he and Kylie seem to have their sights set on taking their relationship to the next level and getting married. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kylie “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.” The source added, “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”