Kylie Jenner Wears Green Bikini Top & Skirt While Playing With Stormi, 4, On Vacation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got some one-on-one time in with their daughter, Stormi Webster, during a tropical vacation on May 5. Kylie posted videos to her Instagram Story of the trio trying to feed wild lizards on the beach. Travis held Stormi in his arms, while Kylie knelt to the ground and tried to coax the animals towards them. Just three months after giving birth, Kylie looked incredible in a green bikini top and long skirt, with her hair cascading down her back and sunglasses on her head.

There was no sighting of Kylie and Travis’s second child, who they welcomed in February. Kylie has yet to share any images of the baby’s face, and she also hasn’t revealed his name. Although the couple named their newborn Wolf Webster at first, they eventually explained that they didn’t feel that the name “fit” him, so they would be changing it. Earlier this week, Kylie shared a glimpse of the baby’s feet in her Met Gala YouTube video, but did not move the camera up any higher than his shoes.

Kylie attended the Met Gala solo, although all four of her sisters, as well as mom, Kris Jenner, were in attendance. She honored the late Virgil Abloh with her look, wearing a wedding dress-inspired ensemble from his Off-White line. Her look was complete with a backwards baseball cap, which had a veil attached to it that covered her face.

Even though Travis wasn’t at the Met, things seem to be going well between him and Kylie. In fact, on May 5, she also posted several PDA photos of the pair on the beach during their trip. With the sun setting over the ocean in the background, Kylie wrapped her arms around Travis’s neck as he nuzzled her face. The two first got together in April 2017, but split in the fall of 2019. However, they eventually reconciled and had a their second child together.