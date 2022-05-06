Kylie Jenner Wears Green Bikini Top & Skirt While Playing With Stormi, 4, On Vacation

During a family getaway, Kylie Jenner got in some bonding with Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi Webster, and she looked great in a bikini top and skirt for their excursion.

By:
May 6, 2022 7:56AM EDT
kylie jenner stormi webster
View gallery
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got some one-on-one time in with their daughter, Stormi Webster, during a tropical vacation on May 5. Kylie posted videos to her Instagram Story of the trio trying to feed wild lizards on the beach. Travis held Stormi in his arms, while Kylie knelt to the ground and tried to coax the animals towards them. Just three months after giving birth, Kylie looked incredible in a green bikini top and long skirt, with her hair cascading down her back and sunglasses on her head.

There was no sighting of Kylie and Travis’s second child, who they welcomed in February. Kylie has yet to share any images of the baby’s face, and she also hasn’t revealed his name. Although the couple named their newborn Wolf Webster at first, they eventually explained that they didn’t feel that the name “fit” him, so they would be changing it. Earlier this week, Kylie shared a glimpse of the baby’s feet in her Met Gala YouTube video, but did not move the camera up any higher than his shoes.

kylie jenenr stormi webster
Kylie Jenner holds Stormi Webster on the red carpet. (Matt Baron / Shutterstock)

Kylie attended the Met Gala solo, although all four of her sisters, as well as mom, Kris Jenner, were in attendance. She honored the late Virgil Abloh with her look, wearing a wedding dress-inspired ensemble from his Off-White line. Her look was complete with a backwards baseball cap, which had a veil attached to it that covered her face.

Even though Travis wasn’t at the Met, things seem to be going well between him and Kylie. In fact, on May 5, she also posted several PDA photos of the pair on the beach during their trip. With the sun setting over the ocean in the background, Kylie wrapped her arms around Travis’s neck as he nuzzled her face. The two first got together in April 2017, but split in the fall of 2019. However, they eventually reconciled and had a their second child together.

More From Our Partners

ad