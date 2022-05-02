Kylie Jenner Looks Ready To Walk Down The Aisle In A Wedding Gown & Veil At The 2022 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is here! The mother of two took the Met Gala steps on Monday, May 2nd, after skipping out on the 2021 event when she was pregnant. The lip kit mogul arrived making a statement, that’s for sure, taking bridal style to another level! Kylie showed up to the Met rocking a wedding gown that featured sheer short-sleeves and neckline that evolved into a sweet-heart neckline corset bodice and full feathered skirt. Interestingly, she accessorized the look with a white backwards trucker hat that was decorated with a veil and more feather embellishments from the skirt.

Ahead of her big arrival to the red carpet, Kylie shared some snaps of her favorite little helper — her daughter Stormi — helping her get dressed for the big night. Storm-Storm could be seen fixing her mom’s long wedding gown train before she embarked on her night. SO cute!

The 2022 Met Gala marks the first time that all KarJenner sisters were invited to attend by host Anna Wintour. In the past, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been left off the tight list, but all the KarJenner sisters were able to make it this year! The special moment of the best dressed krew was of course captured in photos on the Met steps, which each sister showing off their own interpretations of the “In America: An Anthology Of Fashion'” theme.

Ahead of the event, Kylie was photographed touching down in NYC rocking a custom Y/PROJECT Coat by Glenn Martens styled with matching pointed-toe slouchy Y/PROJECT Nude Draped Knee Boots. She also had in tow a massive, sparkly silver Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh Keepall 50B duffel bag, and topped off the look with pair of Dior Y2k Diorgo Tinted Sunglasses and Y/PROJECT Mini Silver Deconstructed Hoop Earrings. She shared the look to her Instagram, looking super gorgeous, alongside her mini-me daughter Stormi Webster peeking into the pic.

“My travel buddy for life,” the lip kit mogul captioned the pic. We truly cannot wait for Stormi’s Met Gala debut!