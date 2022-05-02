Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 4, Plays With Mom’s Met Gala Dress Train Before Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner had her baby girl, Stormi Webster, by her side throughout her busy day of getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. While heading to the red carpet on May 2, Kylie posted a video to her Instagram Story, previewing her look and showing off some cute footage of Stormi. In the clip, the four-year-old plays with the long, ruffled white train of Kylie’s gown. Kylie seemed to be busy getting some finishing touches done, but Stormi couldn’t keep her hands off the gorgeous dress!

When Kylie finally arrived on the red carpet, she showed off a full-length look at her Met Gala ensemble. Kylie wore a wedding dress-themed outfit to the event. The dress had a sheer neckline, leading into short sleeves and a long ruffled skirt and train. Kylie completed the look with a backwards baseball cap, which held a veil at the top of her head.

The Met Gala was a major red carpet appearance for Kylie, who just gave birth to her second child in February. Kylie still has not revealed the name of her newborn son, who is seemingly back at home in California during Kylie and Stormi’s girls’ trip to NYC. When the little one was born, Kylie and her partner, Travis Scott, named him Wolf Webster, but later shared that they had decided to change the name.

It was a big night for the KarJenners at the Met Gala, as all five sisters attended, along with momager Kris Jenner. While Kylie, Kris, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are all Met Gala veterans, this was the first year that Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended. Kylie and Khloe were caught on video leaving their hotel together after getting ready. On the red carpet, Kris shared that the whole family got ready together before leaving for the high-profile event.