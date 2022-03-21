Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!

The camera walks through the neutral-colored nursey, which features a gorgeous, modern-style crib and a few teddy bears on the bed — including one that is Louis Vuitton-printed! The video also showed numerous baby books and a closet filled with adorable, stylish little sneakers. Baby Wolf is already set to be as fashion-forward as mom and dad!

Stormi, in a beige-colored pajama set, was then seen leading the camera to check out more details of the room, sweetly saying, “Look at the baby’s room!” as she opens the door for the videographer.

The 4-year-old showed off the stacked shelves of goods, which included stuffed animals, toys, and numerous classic children’s books like Goodnight Moon and one about Peter Rabbit. She also placed a sweet, hand-painted picture specially made for her little brother on a side table.