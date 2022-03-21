Watch

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their sonWolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!

The camera walks through the neutral-colored nursey, which features a gorgeous, modern-style crib and a few teddy bears on the bed — including one that is Louis Vuitton-printed! The video also showed numerous baby books and a closet filled with adorable, stylish little sneakers. Baby Wolf is already set to be as fashion-forward as mom and dad!

Stormi, in a beige-colored pajama set, was then seen leading the camera to check out more details of the room, sweetly saying, “Look at the baby’s room!” as she opens the door for the videographer.

The 4-year-old showed off the stacked shelves of goods, which included stuffed animals, toys, and numerous classic children’s books like Goodnight Moon and one about Peter Rabbit. She also placed a sweet, hand-painted picture specially made for her little brother on a side table.

Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster gives a tour of little brother Wolf’s nursery (YouTube).
Elsewhere in the video, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner all record individual messages for Kylie and the baby, all in agreement they can’t wait for the baby to arrive. North West and Penelope Disick also make cameos in Kim and Kourtney’s recorded segments. Travis’s mother, Wanda Webster, also congratulates the couple and gives her best wishes. She has the sweetest things to say about Kylie as a mom and gushes over how glad she is that Kylie is the mother of her grandchildren.
Kylie has yet to share Wolf’s face with the public, but she did post a photo of Stormi holding his hand when announcing his birth with the world in February.