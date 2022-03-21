Watch

Kylie Jenner’s Son Wolf Lets Out His 1st Cry After Being Born In Video Tribute

More than one month after the birth of her son, Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner posted a sweet video tribute to the newborn, which featured the moment he was born.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a touching video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, which was titled “For Our Son,” featured footage from the weeks leading up to Wolf’s Feb. 2, 2022 birth. The clip ended with Kylie in the hospital preparing to welcome the baby. At the very end, the screen went black, and Wolf could be heard crying for the first time after being born.

The montage begins with footage we previously saw when Kylie announced her pregnancy in Sept. 2021. Stormi Webster gives Kris Jenner an ultrasound photo to reveal the pregnancy news, and Kylie brings Stormi to one of her doctor’s appointments. The timeline then skips forward a few months to Kylie’s baby shower, with her sisters and closest friends and loved ones in attendance.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris all record individual messages for Kylie and the baby. Everyone is in agreement that they cannot wait for the little one to arrive. North West and Penelope Disick also make cameos in Kim and Kourtney’s recorded segments.

There is tons of footage of now four-year-old Stormi getting ready to meet her baby brother. She gives viewers a tour of Wolf’s nursery and places a picture that she drew in the room. Kylie also informs Stormi that the new baby has the same due date as her, which means that they could possibly share a birthday. It turned out, though, that Wolf was born one day after Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1, 2022.

Travis’s mom also shares a sweet message for her son, Kylie and the newborn baby. She has the sweetest things to say about Kylie as a mom and gushes over how glad she is that Kylie is the mother of her grandchildren. Now that Wolf is here, Travis and Kylie are officially a family of four. So far, Kylie has not shown a photo of Wolf’s face, but she did post an image of Stormi holding his hand to announce his birth in February.