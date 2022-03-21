Kylie Jenner Debuts Son Wolf’s Custom Chrome Hearts Stroller From Kendall & Kris Jenner

1-month-old Wolf Webster got a special gift from Grandma Kris and Aunt Kendall that Kylie proudly posted on her Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner‘s 1-month-old son Wolf has a stylish new stroller thanks to his generous relatives Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kylie, 24, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 20 to post photos of a custom Chrome Hearts stroller that’s for her baby boy. The stroller is all black and is covered in the brand’s signature crosses. There’s even silver crosses located at the center of the stroller’s wheels!

The makeup mogul tagged Kris, 66, and Kendall, 26, as well as Chrome Hearts, in the first photo of the stroller. She wrote “OMG” about the special new gift that her newborn son can use around the neighborhood. So sweet!

Kylie gave birth to Wolf on February 2. Similar to her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, 4, Kylie didn’t go out much during her second pregnancy with Wolf and only shared a few photos. She’s laid low since welcoming her second child and has only used her social media pages on occasion. One instance was when she opened up about her postpartum struggles on March 15.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Kylie said in a video. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

Kylie and Travis Scott, the father of her two children, have been on and off for years. After Wolf was born, Travis, 30, was seen attending a Donda 2 listening party, followed by a pre-Super Bowl party. That didn’t sit well with Kylie, who asked the rapper to stay home and help care for their newborn.

“This is a very important time in their life, and she needs him now more than ever,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “Travis has been incredibly supportive throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, and she still wants him to be there morning, noon, and night. Kylie gets that he’ll have work obligations or appearances, but other than that she wants him home for the time being.”