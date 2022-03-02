Kylie Jenner Asked Travis Scott To Stay Home With Her & Newborn After Multiple Nights Out

Kylie Jenner ‘let Travis know how she felt’ about the rapper going out and partying after their son Wolf was born on Feb. 2, a source says.

Travis Scott didn’t slow down on partying once he became a father of two. After Kylie Jenner gave birth to their son Wolf on Feb. 2, the 30-year-old rapper was seen five days later at Kanye West‘s Donda 2 listening party, followed by a pre-Super Bowl party on Feb. 12. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie, 24, confronted her on-again, off-again boyfriend and asked him to stay home and help care for their newborn son and daughter Stormi Webster, 4.

“One thing that makes Kylie and Travis’s relationship so successful is the fact that they can openly communicate about anything,” our insider said. “Whatever is on their mind, is always open for discussion. So, Kylie let Travis know how she felt about the fact that he had been going out quite a bit when Wolf was first born.”

The source went on to say that while Kylie “has never been the type to set ultimatums or try to control anybody,” Travis’ lack of presence at home caused the reality star to finally speak up. “This is a a very important time in their life, and she needs him now more than ever,” the source explained. “Travis has been incredibly supportive throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, and she still wants him to be there morning, noon, and night. Kylie gets that he’ll have work obligations or appearances, but other than that she wants him home for the time being.”

Becoming parents to two young children has been an adjustment for Kylie and Travis, the source notes. “It’s been quite the undertaking, but Kylie is such a natural and Travis has been incredible. They are both entirely dedicated to each other and to their two children.” The insider also shared that Stormi has “been quite the little helper” with her newborn sibling. “It’s so adorable because Stormi wants to help whenever she can, and she won’t leave her baby brother alone. She is already the best big sister,” they said. HL reached out to Kylie and Travis’ reps for comment.

Travis and Kylie first got together in April 2017, and they had Stormi the following February. Although they split in the fall of 2019, they eventually reconciled and are now parents of two. A source previously told HL that Kylie is ready to marry Travis. “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step,” the source said.