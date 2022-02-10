Kylie & Kris Jenner Upset With Travis Scott For Partying With Kanye After Birth Of Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed a baby boy into the world and mom and grandma Kris Jenner are not thrilled that he left to go party with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have now weighed in on Travis Scott’s friendship with Kanye West and it’s safe to say they’re not thrilled with it and how it has interfered with his responsibilities as the father of a newborn. “Kylie asked Travis to stay home with her and the kids after his last outing with Kanye this week,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He told her that he needed to go out and blow off steam and celebrate the birth of his new son and she gets that.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed their baby boy into the world on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and by Monday, Feb. 7, he was out partying with Ye. It only makes matters worse that Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s divorce has been nothing short of contentious lately. “Kylie knew he was going out to support Kanye, which she is on the fence about, given everything that is going on with Kim and Kanye right now,” the source continued.

Kris has a much less neutral stance on the matter. The inside shared that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch “didn’t like Travis going out at all” and that “if he wants to celebrate the birth of his son, he should do that at home with Kylie and his son rather than at a club in LA during Covid.” A second source told HL that “Kris is none too pleased that Travis is spending his free time with Kanye right now.”

She’s understandably on Team Kim and hoped that Travis, who is dating and shares children with Kim’s half-sister, would be too. “Kris wishes he would direct his loyalties at his family and just take a step back and spend more time at home with Kylie and their kids,” the source added. Even though Kris realizes that Ye and the “Sicko Mode” rapper have been close and performed together for many years but that was before when the “Gold Digger” rapper was still part of the family.

Travis and the Yeezys founder have been closer than ever lately. Kanye just went to bat for Travis after Billie Eilish seemingly dissed him. The “Bad Guy” singer stopped her concert and retrieved an inhaler for a guest in distress while adding, “I wait for people to be ok before I keep going,” seemingly in reference to the AstroWorld tragedy in which 10 fans died while Travis was performing. Travis also did Kanye a solid when he told him the location of Chicago West’s fourth birthday party. Like the rest of the family, Kim certainly isn’t happy with how close Travis and Ye have gotten either.