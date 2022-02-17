Kris Jenner Confesses That Kylie’s Son Wolf Looks ‘Exactly’ Like His Sister Stormi

Kris Jenner is sharing more intimate details about the birth of Kylie Jenner’s second child, Wolf Webster, including his uncanny resemblance to his big sister.

Now that baby Wolf Webster is here, grandmother Kris Jenner is giving all the details! In a recent appearance on Ellen, the KarJenner matriarch told the host how the hospital room was only herself, mom Kylie Jenner, and dad Travis Scott, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, and that when the baby arrived, he looked exactly like his older sister. “When he came out it was like, ‘There’s Stormi, being born all over again!” she revealed in a sneak peek clip for the show.

Kris went on to share that the child was born on Feb. 2, aka 2/2/22, which is considered an “angel number” and a very special one for Kylie. “2-2-22 has always been Kylie’s angel number, and a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth, it was so weird; because she’s had the necklace for five years.”

The “angel number” explanation is likely why fans began to speculate that Kylie was considering the name “Angel” for her baby instead of Wolf, since she and the family made so many references to it. Kris originally doted on the baby in the announcement post, writing “Angel Pie” while half-sister Kim Kardashian left an angel emoji. Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” while her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and celebrity music video director Alfredo Flores both commented, “angel baby.” Even if “Angel” was not the name Kylie chose, the details behind his birth date perhaps give even greater meaning than a name.

In addition to being there for Kylie for her delivery, dad Travis has been there for Kylie throughout this pregnancy and insiders tell us she’s ready to take the next steps in completing their family. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kylie has “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.” Kylie already has visions for her wedding as “she wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head.”