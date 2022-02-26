Kylie Jenner Seen In 1st Photos Since Giving Birth To Son Wolf & Wears Fitted Black Leggings

Kylie Jenner was out with mom Kris as the pair visited an under construction home in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner has been spotted for the first time since giving birth to son Wolf Webster on Feb. 2. The 24-year-old was spotted with her mom Kris Jenner visiting a home under construction in the Los Angeles area on Friday, Feb. 25 in the images seen here. Kylie was casually dressed for the tour, opting for a pair of black yoga leggings, a fitted black t-shirt and gray sneakers.

She kept her raven hued hair back in a ponytail, rocking an incognito black baseball cap with white lettering to her ensemble. She seemingly was trying to keep a low profile for the visit as she kept her head down while walking in the driveway next to Kris and another individual — perhaps the owner of the house.

Kris was also low key for the visit, twinning with her youngest daughter in black workout leggings. The self-proclaimed “momager” added a zip-up hoodie to stay warm, along with black trainers and her signature sunglasses. It’s unclear if Kylie or Kris were considering looking at the home for purchase, and if it is actually up for sale — or if they were just paying a visit to a friend’s property.

Kylie has been fairly quiet on Instagram since announcing the birth of her second child, which she did via social media on Feb. 6. The makeup mogul shared a sweet black-and-white image of 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster holding her baby brother’s hand, simply writing, “2/2/22.” She also included a blue heart emoji to indicate Wolf’s gender. Dad Travis Scott, 30, is also honored as part of Wolf’s name: the baby boy’s birth certificate revealed he’s using Travis’ birth name Jacques as a middle name.

The reality star and rapper confirmed they were expecting their second child with a sweet bump photo on Sept. 7. Stormi was already excited about the promotion to big sis per the adorable video, sweetly kissing her mama’s belly before heading to a doctor’s appointment with her parents. Kris was also over-the-moon upon learning of Ky’s pregnancy news, gushing, “This is one of the happiest days of my life,” before sharing a snuggle with sweet Stormi.