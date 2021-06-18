Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Their ‘Complex’ Relationship Status Revealed After PDA-Filled Gala

A source close to the couple tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the public interest in their relationship has been ‘a lot’ for them.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are once again fueling reconciliation rumors. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, flew out to New York City with 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis, 29, on June 15 to support the rapper as he received an award at the Parsons Benefit. The on-again, off-again couple packed on the PDA on the red carpet, leading people to believe that they’re back together. Now, more details have emerged about the duo’s “complex” relationship.

“Kylie and Travis have a wonderfully complex relationship that is full of complete support,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And being together for each other and co-parenting is job number one for them both.” While Kylie and Travis are “very happy right now,” a second source close revealed that the public interest in their relationship has been “a lot” for the two, who officially split in 2019 after two years together.

“She and Travis are very, very happy right now,” the insider told HL. “But they are also young and the pressure of having everyone trying to figure out their relationship and having opinions on it is a lot. But at some point you just have to do what makes you happy, and that’s where Kylie is at.” The source added that it was “really important” to Travis to have Kylie and Stormi at the benefit.

“It was a huge moment for him and he wanted them by his side,” the insider said. “Kylie is so proud of him, she was excited to support him. Stormi adores her daddy so it was fun for her to go, too. They had the best time.”

Kylie documented much of her festivities on social media ahead of the benefit, sharing images of her fitted green dress and captioning the posts, “24 hours in NYC.” At the benefit, the two couldn’t keep their hands off of each on the red carpet. And perhaps more damning, the “Astroworld” rapper called Kylie his “wifey” in his acceptance speech. “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” he said, per E! News.

Another Kardashian-Jenner source EXCLUSIVELY told HL that it was a sweet moment for Kylie. And while the two aren’t “official,” the relationship isn’t “off the table.” The insider told HL, “They’re not saying it’s an official thing at this point but that’s not off the table either. Kylie loves to keep people guessing and it’s not the type of thing she or Travis would make any big announcement about.” The source added, “As much of a public figure as she is, there are still some elements of her life she’s enjoying to keep a bit private at times.”