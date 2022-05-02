Kylie Jenner Looks Glamorous In Double Grey Denim While Arriving In NYC Ahead Of Met Gala

Kylie Jenner officially landed in New York City for the Met Gala and of course, she arrived in style. The 24-year-old looked glamorous when she wore a head-to-toe gray outfit featuring a long trench coat & matching thigh-high boots.

Kylie wore a custom Y/PROJECT Coat by Glenn Martens that was baggy and had a wrap tie belt around her tiny waist. She styled the jacket with matching pointed-toe slouchy Y/PROJECT Nude Draped Knee Boots and a massive, sparkly silver Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh Keepall 50B duffel bag. She topped her look off with a pair of Dior Y2k Diorgo Tinted Sunglasses and Y/PROJECT Mini Silver Deconstructed Hoop Earrings.

Kylie has been looking fabulous in her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a bright red Burberry Resort 2022 outfit featuring a plunging red V-neck sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings and a bright pink trench coat on top. She topped her look off with bright green Bottega Veneta Resort Teddy Shearling Slides in Parakeet.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Double Denim: Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, & More Rock Jeans In Photos Keke Palmer 'Knott's Scary Farm Black Carpet' event, Buena Park, USA - 01 Oct 2016 2016 Knott's Scary Farm Black Carpet EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner steps off her 100 million dollar private jet in New York ahead of the Met Gala. 01 May 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA853221_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Aside from this look, she recently wore a denim Alexander Wang Fall 2022 jacket with a white button-down shirt, a Berna Peci Bp Jewelry Silver Collection Solid Ring, and Jennifer Fisher Maeve Hoops Earrings.

Another one of our favorite looks was her skintight, powder blue Xuly Bet Honey Lounge Dress which she accessorized with a pair of Marni Blue & Green Crystal Braid Earrings, Balenciaga Rise Lambskin Slide Platform Sandals, and Chanel Sport Blue Tinted Sunglasses.