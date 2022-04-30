Kylie Jenner Reveals She Gained 60 Lbs. While Pregnant: How She’s Losing The Weight

Kylie Jenner, 24, revealed she gained 60 Lbs. during her second pregnancy in a new Instagram story. In a short boomerang video shared to the social media page on Friday, April 29, Kylie appeared to be hitting the gym for a sweat session — specifically a tread mill.

“Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy,” she wrote over the black-and-white clip with a pregnancy emoji, going on to reveal that she was “down” 40 Lbs. How? “Just trying to be healthy and patient. walking/pilates is my favorite combo,” she shared. No word on whether or not she’s visited members-only Forma Pilates with her sister Kendall Jenner, but the workout is also a fave of the super model!

Back in 2018, Kylie revealed she had gained 40 Lbs. while pregnant with daughter Stormi, now 4, in a tweet that she posted and deleted.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO gave birth to her second child, a son with Travis Scott, on February 2, 2022. While she initially confirmed he was named “Wolf”, she later explained she felt that the name didn’t suit the little boy. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she revealed on March 21. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she said, while simultaneously dropping the YouTube video dubbed, “To Our Son.”

Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm a new name, but her sister Kim Kardashian has teased the couple are still working on it. “There’s one name lingering but she really wants to make sure,” the reality star said on Kelly & Ryan on Friday, April 15. “It’s a really big decision…It’s the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child,” she went on, adding that Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper felt “rushed.”

“There’s ten days after the baby’s born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed,” Kim also said.