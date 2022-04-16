Kim Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner’s Still Struggling To Choose A Name For Her Baby Boy: Watch

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a little update on the status of her half sister Kylie Jenner‘s baby-naming process for her newborn. “There’s one name lingering but she really wants to make sure,” the reality star said on Kelly & Ryan on Friday about Kylie and Travis Scott‘s months-old infant whom they initially named Wolf — only to rescind the idea.

“It’s a really big decision,” Kim continued, sticking up for her younger sibling. “It’s the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.”

The mom of four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, noted that her baby-naming process was similar to Kylie’s, but she ultimately settled on monikers for each of her kids.

“I personally … when I had my kids, I didn’t name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like,” she explained, admitting that she didn’t, however, understand why people wait to choose a name. “And I always … when I would hear people do that, I would say, ‘How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this.’ But no matter what it’s just the hardest decision ever.”

She added, “There’s ten days after the baby’s born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed.”

Following the news of her changing her child’s original chosen name, Kylie admitted to USA Today that she knew the moment she signed her son’s birth certificate, she was most likely going to choose a different name.

“We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name,” Kylie told the publication. “It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”

The beauty mogul previously announced the news of her indecision around her baby’s name on Instagram in March. “FYI our [son’s] name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”