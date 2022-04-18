Kylie Jenner Hugs Stormi, 4, In Adorable Photo As They Celebrate Easter With Family

Kylie Jenner, 24, shared several photos from her family’s Easter celebration on April 17, including one snapshot of the makeup mogul with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie sweetly wrapped her arms around her eldest child in the image, which was taken outside at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. Kylie wore a blue dress, complete with white Balenciaga shoes and diamond earrings, while Stormi looked adorable in a stylish pink dress.

Kylie & Stormi 💗🐣 pic.twitter.com/OquH3QlFfa — Kardashian Kids FanPage (@DASHKlDS) April 17, 2022

Kylie also shared a glimpse of her 2-month-old son in her Easter Sunday post. Travis Scott, 30, held the pair’s baby boy, whom they have yet to confirm a name for, in his arms. The rapper and The Kardashians star’s son appeared to be wearing a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt.

Easter Sunday looked to be a blast for the KarJenner family. Kris, 66, got chocolate eggs for all the adults, as well as for Stormi and her cousins True Thompson, 4, Penelope Disick, 9, and North West, 8, among others. Kylie also snapped a pic of Stormi during the Easter egg hunt that all the kids did.

View Related Gallery Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of Dream, Saint & More Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Los Angeles, CA - Kim Kardashian keeps her arm around her boy Saint during his Sunday soccer game today. Kim continues to be the doting soccer mom cheering on Saint every game. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Saint West BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kylie and Travis have been laying low since the birth of their son on February 2. They did take Stormi to Disneyland on April 3, which marked the first time the pair were seen in public together in months following the AstroWorld tragedy. It’s unclear if Kylie and Travis are a couple again, or if they’re just co-parenting their kids together.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that after Kylie gave birth, she asked Travis to stay home and help care for their son. “This is a very important time in their life, and she needs him now more than ever,” the insider explained, adding that Stormi has “been quite the little helper” with her newborn sibling.