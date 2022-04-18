Kylie Jenner Hugs Stormi, 4, In Adorable Photo As They Celebrate Easter With Family

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster rocked festive outfits in a sweet mother-daughter photo taken at Kris Jenner's home on Easter Sunday.

April 18, 2022 9:20AM EDT
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner, 24, shared several photos from her family’s Easter celebration on April 17, including one snapshot of the makeup mogul with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie sweetly wrapped her arms around her eldest child in the image, which was taken outside at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. Kylie wore a blue dress, complete with white Balenciaga shoes and diamond earrings, while Stormi looked adorable in a stylish pink dress.

Kylie also shared a glimpse of her 2-month-old son in her Easter Sunday post. Travis Scott, 30, held the pair’s baby boy, whom they have yet to confirm a name for, in his arms. The rapper and The Kardashians star’s son appeared to be wearing a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt.

Easter Sunday looked to be a blast for the KarJenner family. Kris, 66, got chocolate eggs for all the adults, as well as for Stormi and her cousins True Thompson, 4, Penelope Disick, 9, and North West, 8, among others. Kylie also snapped a pic of Stormi during the Easter egg hunt that all the kids did.

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Kylie and Travis have been laying low since the birth of their son on February 2. They did take Stormi to Disneyland on April 3, which marked the first time the pair were seen in public together in months following the AstroWorld tragedy. It’s unclear if Kylie and Travis are a couple again, or if they’re just co-parenting their kids together.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that after Kylie gave birth, she asked Travis to stay home and help care for their son. “This is a very important time in their life, and she needs him now more than ever,” the insider explained, adding that Stormi has “been quite the little helper” with her newborn sibling.

