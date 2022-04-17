Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Painting Easter Eggs At Kris Jenner’s House With Cousins: Watch

Dream Kardashian, 5, looked as happy as could be when she hung out at her grandmother Kris Jenner‘s Hidden Hill estate to celebrate Easter by coloring eggs on April 16. The daughter of Rob Kardashian joined her cousins, including North and Saint West, Stormi Webster, Penelope and Reign Disick, and True Thompson, to decorate the eggs with markers as they spun in a spinning machine and her aunt Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share video clips of the fun time.

The adorable tot, who was dressed in a Burberry top and shorts, exclaimed, “Look at my green!” to Khloe, referring to the green section on her decorated egg, in one of the clips. The doting aunt praised her for the epic job by saying, “I love that! Dream, these are amazing colors.”

Khloe also showed off the other kids’ eggs and praised them all as well. “North wow! Yours is fantastic,” she said at one point before North sweetly handed her over the colorful egg and said, “It’s yours.” She also put the spotlight on cute glasses Saint was wearing while decorating his eggs and little True, who wore a bunny apron.

View Related Gallery Dream Kardashian: Photos Of Rob & Blac Chyna's Little Girl EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Calabasas, - *EXCLUSIVE* Kris Jenner leaves the Kardashian family Christmas photoshoot in Calabasas. Pictured: Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 17 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

When she wasn’t filming her daughter and nieces and nephews, Khloe was showing off the impressive Easter display at Kris’ house on the actual holiday, April 17. It included a long table full of big chocolate eggs with all Kris’ children and grandchildren’s names on them. “Look what the Easter bunny brought,” Khloe could be heard saying behind the camera while also panning on pastel-colored flowers and Peeps candy.

There were also tons of Easter baskets on display, all ready to be opened, and headbands with bunny ears, just waiting to be put on the top of the kids’ heads. From the background noise in the clips, it seemed like the house was full of family members having a great time while celebrating the memorable holiday. It was definitely going to be a KarJenner Easter to remember!