Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Painting Easter Eggs At Kris Jenner’s House With Cousins: Watch

Dream Kardashian, 5, looked as happy as could be when she hung out at her grandmother Kris Jenner‘s Hidden Hill estate to celebrate Easter by coloring eggs on April 16. The daughter of Rob Kardashian joined her cousins, including North and Saint West, Stormi Webster, Penelope and Reign Disick, and True Thompson, to decorate the eggs with markers as they spun in a spinning machine and her aunt Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share video clips of the fun time.
The adorable tot, who was dressed in a Burberry top and shorts, exclaimed, “Look at my green!” to Khloe, referring to the green section on her decorated egg, in one of the clips. The doting aunt praised her for the epic job by saying, “I love that! Dream, these are amazing colors.”
Khloe also showed off the other kids’ eggs and praised them all as well. “North wow! Yours is fantastic,” she said at one point before North sweetly handed her over the colorful egg and said, “It’s yours.” She also put the spotlight on cute glasses Saint was wearing while decorating his eggs and little True, who wore a bunny apron.
When she wasn’t filming her daughter and nieces and nephews, Khloe was showing off the impressive Easter display at Kris’ house on the actual holiday, April 17. It included a long table full of big chocolate eggs with all Kris’ children and grandchildren’s names on them. “Look what the Easter bunny brought,” Khloe could be heard saying behind the camera while also panning on pastel-colored flowers and Peeps candy.
There were also tons of Easter baskets on display, all ready to be opened, and headbands with bunny ears, just waiting to be put on the top of the kids’ heads. From the background noise in the clips, it seemed like the house was full of family members having a great time while celebrating the memorable holiday. It was definitely going to be a KarJenner Easter to remember!