Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama & More Stars Celebrate Easter 2021 With Love, Bunny Ears & Pics

Some of our favorite A-listers like Victoria Beckham and Mariah Carey have celebrated Easter with egg hunts and extravagant baskets. See all the pics!

Easter still looks a little different this year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however our favorite stars have still found ways to celebrate. While some celebs, like Kelly Ripa, posted throwback photos to Easter celebrations from years past, fashion icon Victoria Beckham reunited with her son Brooklyn Beckham and his fiance Nicola Peltz. Keep scrolling to see how the A-listers are celebrating.

The Obamas

Michelle Obama shared a sweet snap with former POTUS Barack Obama and their kids Malia and Sasha. “This Easter, I hope we can all take some time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy and the hope we have for a brighter future. From our family to yours, have a safe and happy Easter,” she captioned a throwback photo of the family, sitting in front of a tree.

Mariah Carey

Songstress Mariah Carey kicked off her Easter celebrations with her two, adorable pups. “The Easter Bunny just left! Thank you EB!” she captioned a photo of herself wearing pink and white pajamas. She held her two dogs in her arms, as she stood in front of a pink balloon display and donned white Easter bunny ears. Too cute!

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham revealed she had reunited with her eldest son Brooklyn, and his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz. “Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter x We have missed you and love you both so much,” she captioned the post, which showed the young love birds posing in front of a lake. They both wore white and yellow bunny ears, while Nicola rocked a casual, blue tank top, and Brooklyn wore a grey tee.

Meghan McCain

The View‘s Meghan McCain who recently welcomed her first child, shared an adorable snap of her mini-me Liberty Sage. “Happy Easter, tiny dancer!” she captioned the pic, which showed the bub laying in a pink dress, while holding onto a matching pink balloon. Aw!

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa posted a throwback pic which was “approved” by her now-teenage daughter Lola. “Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo,” she captioned the sweet snap of a young Lola, 19, Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18.

Tom Brady & Gisele

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen shared a wholesome family snap with her husband, NFL star Tom Brady and their two kids. “Happy Easter! Sending so much love to you and your families. May the spirit of renewal and rebirth fill all our hearts with hope and gratitude,” she captioned a photo of the foursome hugging in front of an orange sunset.

50 Cent

Raper 50 Cent posted a sweet photo with his son, Sire. “Happy Easter enjoy the holidays God Bless!” he captioned a photo of the duo piping little mini quiches. Too cute!