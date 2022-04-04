Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi, 4, To Disneyland On Rare Public Outing Together

The happiest place on earth turned into Stormi Webster central when Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner made their first public appearance together in months with a trip to Disneyland.

Travis Scott has been laying low following the tragedy at AstroWorld, but he couldn’t resist Mickey, Donald, and the smile that his daughter, Stormi Webster, gets when seeing all her favorites at Disneyland. Travis, 30, joined his 4-year-old daughter and her mother, Kylie Jenner, on a trip to Anaheim, California, on Sunday (Mar. 3), and in the photos seen here, the two enjoyed walking through the park together. Kylie, 24, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper dressed in dark colors. Each wore oversized clothes, with Kylie opting for a zipper hoodie with loose-fitting jeans, while Travis wore a pullover fleece and black cap. Stormi, on the other hand, was dressed in bright colors. ‘

This family trip marked the first time Travis and Kylie were seen in public together in months. Kylie has been out and about, recently rocking a tight catsuit while attending a birthday party for the daughter of her friend, Yris Palmer. Kylie’s look turned many heads since she had just given birth to her and Travis’s son less than two months before the bash.

At first, the child went under Wolf Jacques Webster, a name that reflected Travis’s birth name (Jacques Webster II). However, on Mar. 21, six weeks after giving birth, Kylie announced that her boy’s name had changed. It wasn’t “Wolf anymore,” she posted to her Instagram Story. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” Kylie has yet to reveal the child’s new, correct name. It’s safe to say that he still looks like Stormi (at least, that’s what grandma Kris Jenner said.)

Why Kylie hasn’t dished on her son’s name, she has been open about her postpartum struggles. “[It] has not been easy,” she said in a Mar. 15 Instagram video. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually — it’s just crazy.” Kylie said she didn’t want to get back to her life without sharing this because she wanted other young mothers going through similar circumstances to realize it was okay not to be okay. “I think we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.” Thankfully, sources tell HollywoodLife that Travis has stepped up and helped Kylie in her time of need.