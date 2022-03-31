How Travis Scott Has Supported Kylie Jenner Amidst Postpartum Struggles

Since Kylie Jenner welcomed her son, she’s dealt with various postpartum pains. HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Travis Scott has stepped up to be both a father and a friend during Kylie’s time of need.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her and Travis Scott‘s second child in February, and since then, she’s been open with how she’s been going through it. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually — it’s just crazy,” Kylie, 24, said in a March video about her postpartum struggles. Thankfully, Kylie doesn’t have to endure this pain alone. Along with her sisters, Kylie’s love has been incredible during this time. Travis, 30, “has been so amazing for Kylie, and even though he’s not physically going through it himself, he is always there for Kylie,” a KarJenner insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Travis is always on hand “to listen to her, to be a friend, and let [Kylie] know she’s not alone,” the source tells HollywoodLife. This has helped because Kylie has seen “what an amazing father” Trav is to Stormi Webster, 4, and her new baby brother. With Trav putting in the work to be a supportive partner, the source says Kylie is “very thankful he’s been by her side.”

“Kylie is so glad she’s been open with fans about her ongoing struggle with postpartum,” the source adds. “It was something she initially deliberated with for a bit but ultimately felt like if she could help even one person who is also struggling, then that’s all she could hope for.” Apparently, Kylie sharing this side of her with her millions of followers has had an unexpected benefit. “Kylie’s vulnerability has made Travis fall even more in love with her than he already was,” a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She got real with him, and she confided in him,” the Kardashian insider continues. “[Kylie] was also on the fence about revealing her struggle to the world, and Travis pushed her to do this because he knew how much of an impact she could make and how many lives she could save. They are working as a team now in the sense that they are devoting their lives to helping people recover. They have a shared mission, and it has given them greater purpose.”

Travis and Kylie are “raising both of their children to be compassionate and understanding and accepting,” the source tells HollywoodLife. The couple has decided to lead by example by not hiding their emotions and projecting this unrealistic ideal of perfection.

“Kylie’s battles with postpartum are being helped immensely by talking about it and finding a path to power through it,” a third insider shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It is such a deep and emotional thing to deal with, but talking about it and being present is only helping things get her back to a place where she feels better.”

“Travis, her family, her team, and everyone that is in her life understands what is going on, and they are all helping her out in any and all ways that they can,” the source says. Kylie is also trying to be a “strong” example for other women, especially the young fans who look up to her, the insider says, which means being open and in touch with these emotions. “[Ky] is blessed that everyone in her life is strong for her because it gets her through it all and will get her through all of this,” the source says. “She is doing everything possible to figure it all out.”