Kylie Jenner Rocks Tight Catsuit 7 Weeks After Giving Birth To Son: Photo

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share an eye-catching new photo of herself flaunting a black catsuit under a long leather jacket as she attended the birthday party of her friend Yris Palmer’s daughter Ayla.

Kylie Jenner, 24, wowed her Instagram followers on March 25 when she showed off her post-baby figure in a tight black catsuit. The mom-of-two posed in a mirror while holding her phone up and wearing the flattering choice under a long black leather jacket. She also added sunglasses as her long locks were up in a ponytail.

The reality star wore the epic look to attend the birthday party of her friend Yris Palmer‘s daughter Ayla and it definitely got a lot attention considering she gave birth to her second child just seven weeks ago. She also brought along her adorable four-year-old daughter Stormi to the bash and shared a photo of her looking cute in a multi-colored sleeveless top and white pants. The tot was walking in an area full of balloons in the pic, and carried a pink purse.

Just one day before Kylie shared her look for the party, she made headlines for sharing a video of her mega designer shoe collection. They were all placed in her closet and included a pair of Valentino Garavani platform pumps, and other pink shoes by Dolce & Gabbana as well as buzzy label Jacquemus, and the one-and-only red soled Christian Louboutins. There was also a pair of ostrich feather shoes by Bottega Veneta.

When Kylie’s not getting attention for her fashion choices, she’s doing so for her new son. The now mom-of-two previously revealed her son’s name was Wolf but last week, she admitted it’s been changed since she and the baby’s father, Travis Scott, didn’t feel it fit him. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote in a social media post. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie has yet to announce the baby boy’s new name, but we’re sure she’ll do so when she feels it’s right. In the meantime, we’ll keep admiring her post-baby pics!