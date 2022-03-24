Watch

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her $1 Million Shoe Closet With Kicks From Valentino & Louboutin

Kylie Jenner showed off her wicked shoe collection for her Instagram followers, including a hot new pair of platform Valentino’s!

Kylie Jenner might just be the most stylish Kardashian-Jenner sister (but don’t tell Kim Kardashian). The 24-year-old took her millions of Instagram followers for her a tour of her impressive shoe closet on Thursday, March 24, which was no doubt filled with designer duds top to bottom.

As she panned across the colorful closet, she showed off various styles including a hot new pair of Valentino Garavani platform pumps, and other pink shoes (her favorite color) by Dolce & Gabbana, buzzy label Jacquemus, and the one-and-only red soled Christian Louboutins. Another significant pair included an ostrich feather pair by Bottega Veneta.

Blue shoes and a bright red pair of latex boots could also be spotted, along with a neon green PVC pump, platform nude peep toe, purple sandals, and several black shoes. The collection all cost well over $1,000 a pop and given the sheer number in that closet, puts her collection at likely over $1 million.

Kylie has often spoken of her love for fashion — particularly shoe and handbags — which seems to have rubbed off on daughter Stormi Webster, 4! When asked if her toddler has “raided your purse closet yet” on Vogue‘s 73 Questions, Ky retorted, “she is more into my shoes.” We don’t blame stylish Stormi, who has been seen on her mama’s IG rocking some far-too-big pumps from time to time (even funnier is when she tries to walk!).

Her son — who’s name remains unknown after she revealed he’s no longer going by Wolf Webster — may be taking the shoe gene, however. In a sweet YouTube video called, “TO OUR SON,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy, including the new nursery. Baby boy Webster was all set with a mini collection of kicks, including 22 pairs of sneakers with plenty of Air Jordans (eagle eyed fans counted 44 shoes total). Dad Travis Scott is a known avid sneaker lover, even designing his own collection for Nike with Cactus Jack.