Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sheer Black Dress Showing Bikini Top Underneath & No Bottoms: Photos

Kim Kardashian turned up the heat in a gorgeous black sheer dress that featured a sexy cutout on the side of her left hip and upper thigh. The reality star and businesswoman, 41, shared a carousel of images in the floor-length gown — under which she wore just a bikini top — on her Instagram page on June 30 and stunned as she posed against a black marble window that looked out over the water. The dress also featured a turtleneck and a super-high slit over her left leg. Kim went barefoot for the look and styled her hair in an elegant updo. “Into the blue,” she captioned the beautiful pictures.

Kim has been serving up all sorts of sultry looks as of late. On June 27, she was photographed leaving her sister Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday party in Los Angeles in a skin-tight black ensemble from Balenciaga. The gorgeous outfit consisted of curve-hugging black leather pants and boots and a crisscrossed leather crop top. She accessorized with a small black and white purse and oversized black shades.

Plus, on June 23, Kim seemed to be feeling herself as she walked toward a wall mirror in a semi-see-through gray gown. She filmed her small catwalk with her phone and had a confident grin on her face as she playfully showed off her beautiful figure. She put the video to “I Want You Around” by Snoh Aalegra, which was perhaps a subtle hint to her beau, Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian is known for her insanely sexy looks, and the star is never too afraid to show off her famously curvaceous figure in skin-tight ensembles. When it comes to her outfits, we know Kim likes looks that fit like a glove. Why hide that perfect hourglass figure in something frumpy! Throughout the years, Kim has rocked so many insanely tight outfits, that it's hard to choose a favorite. From tight latex pants, clingy gowns or tiny PVC dresses, Kim always knows how to nail a formfitting ensemble. And her Balenciaga glove looks are a study in seamless sexiness!

Kim and Pete, 28, were seen together outside a studio in Los Angeles at the end of May, where Kim was working on a SKIMS shoot. Pete was caught gazing at Kim’s famous derriere, which was emphasized in the skin-tight, sheer dress she opted for that day. About two weeks later, the pair showed off their paddleboarding and kayaking skills during a beach vacation. The carousel of photos Kim shared from her trip also included the duo kissing on the beach.

They have not been spotted jetting off for another romantic vacation since, as Kim has been quite busy socially. Her eldest daughter, North, celebrated her 9th birthday on June 15, before which she celebrated with Kuromi from the anime series, Onegai My Melody, who came to her house for the special occasion. In a TikTok video shared by Kim, North looked as happy as ever dancing with Kuromi and sorting through a treasure trove of Kuromi-themed presents. North also invited her family along for a camping trip for her birthday, which was called Camp North.

It’s no wonder Kim is always dressed to impress — she has many occasions to do so!