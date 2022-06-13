Kim Kardashian Kisses Pete Davidson & They Go Kayaking Together On Beach Vacation

“Beach for 2,” Kim Kardashian captioned the Instagram Gallery of a recent trip to paradise. In the photos, Kim, 41, and Pete Davidson enjoy a tropical vacation away from the rest of the world. The Kardashians star rocks a black bikini while lounging on a two-person kayak. Pete, 28, opted for some black board shorts for their boat trip. Whoever was the unnamed third on this “beach for 2” trip took a photo of Kim and Pete paddling in the crystal-clear waters.

The unnamed photographer also took a photo of Pete kissing Kim while they both stood in the knee-deep waters. The rest of the IG gallery shows Kim modeling her black bikini, showing off the hard work she’s put in the gym. One of the slides also showed Pete in a trucker hat, a pair of sunglasses, and a black button-up shirt while he lounged on a boat.

Beach for 2 pic.twitter.com/MDqq1E7WWe — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2022

“Platinum cuties,” commented Kim Russell. Poosh COO and family friend Sarah Howard left a cheeky remark, commenting, “Sex on the beach. Floral maestro Jeff Leatham added a palm tree emoji, while the official account for the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast – a Kardashian staple — added, “THANK YOU.”

Kim and Pete’s vacation comes days after Kim played coy about her feelings for the Saturday Night Live alum on an episode of The Kardashians. During the June 9 episode, one of the show’s producers asked Kim if she was “in love” with Pete. “I don’t know if that’s any of your business,” she said. However, she was unafraid to praise Pete for being “to be the best human being I’ve ever met.” The SKIMS founder also noted that this new romance “feels like a dream come true” and that Pete “just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.” ‘

While Kim kept her cards close to her chest, Khloé Kardashian had no problem blowing up her older sister’s spot. “She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE,” Khloé, 37, said during her weekly live tweet of The Kardashians.

After vacations and Met Galas, Kim and Pete are “discussing” possibly living together, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step,” the insider shared. The move would likely ruffle her ex-husband’s feathers since a source told HollywoodLife that Kanye “Ye” West finds it “difficult” seeing photos of his kids hanging out with his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.