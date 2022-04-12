Kim Kardashian Reveals Feelings About Comparisons To Kanye West’s New GF Chaney Jones

While discussing how Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones bears a striking resemblance to her, Kim Kardashian shared if she thought imitation was the finest form of flattery.

Chaney Jones has been called a “Kim Kardashian look-alike,” but with a similar build and fashion sense, it’s easy to see why Kanye “Ye” West’s new flame has drawn those comparisons. If anyone thought that Kim, 41, might be mad that Ye, 44, might have replaced her with a 24-year-old knockoff, Kim shut that down during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I just want him to be happy,” Kim told host Amanda Hirsch when discussing Ye’s new romance. “She seems like the sweetest – like, I’m just…whatever just makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I think it will reflect in your life, in your work, [in] everything…as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that. Truly.”

Chaney, for her part, has been able to laugh off any comparisons to Kim – literally. In late March, Chaney was at LAX when the paparazzi approached her. Ms. Jones revealed that Kanye “doesn’t speak about” his ex and that when it comes to the Kim comparisons, she doesn’t see any similarities. “I don’t really want to speak on that,” she said with a laugh.

Kim “has seen photos of Chaney, and she thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the start of March. The Kim insider said that the Kardashians star would instead Chaney forge her own identity, but if she feels comfortable with mimicking Kim, “so be it. Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete [Davidson.].”

Kim also dished on the Not Skinny But Not Fat episode about how at the start of their divorce, she and Ye went “about eight months without even speaking to each other. … Then we started talking again, and I went to the Donda premiere.” Kim added that Ye and her would chat and interact mostly over raising their four kids – North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm West. “Him and I just took a minute of not talking, and I think in relationships, it’ll be like that. I only hope for – I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day,” she adds.