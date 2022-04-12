Interview

Kim Kardashian Reveals Feelings About Comparisons To Kanye West’s New GF Chaney Jones

Shutterstock/Mega
Kim Kardashian looking stylish in tight black leggings and a black jacket while out and about in New York, NY. Boots ‚Äì Yeezy Season 6 in Graphite - ¬£434 Catsuit ‚Äì Yeezy x 2XU Jacket - Yeezy Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5029413 300918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones marks a striking resemblance to his ex wife as she steps out for dinner solo at Carbone in Miami. 26 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chaney Jones. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA831949_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian seen working out on the beach in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL924206 031012 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kim K look alike Chaney Jones attends a star-studded party held at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.Pictured: Chaney JonesBACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

While discussing how Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones bears a striking resemblance to her, Kim Kardashian shared if she thought imitation was the finest form of flattery.

Chaney Jones has been called a “Kim Kardashian look-alike,” but with a similar build and fashion sense, it’s easy to see why Kanye “Ye” West’s new flame has drawn those comparisons. If anyone thought that Kim, 41, might be mad that Ye, 44, might have replaced her with a 24-year-old knockoff, Kim shut that down during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I just want him to be happy,” Kim told host Amanda Hirsch when discussing Ye’s new romance. “She seems like the sweetest – like, I’m just…whatever just makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I think it will reflect in your life, in your work, [in] everything…as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that. Truly.”

Chaney, for her part, has been able to laugh off any comparisons to Kim – literally. In late March, Chaney was at LAX when the paparazzi approached her. Ms. Jones revealed that Kanye “doesn’t speak about” his ex and that when it comes to the Kim comparisons, she doesn’t see any similarities. “I don’t really want to speak on that,” she said with a laugh.

Kanye and Chaney (Backgrid/MEGA)

 

Related Gallery

Kanye West & Chaney Jones: Photos Of The Couple

Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones along with rapper Future attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena Celebrities at Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves, Basketball at FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, USA - 12 Mar 2022
Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena Celebrities at Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves, Basketball at FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, USA - 12 Mar 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West signs for fans as he and his new girlfriend Chaney Jones arrive at the Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney Jones BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Flash / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

(Shutterstock/Mega)

Kim “has seen photos of Chaney, and she thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the start of March. The Kim insider said that the Kardashians star would instead Chaney forge her own identity, but if she feels comfortable with mimicking Kim, “so be it. Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete [Davidson.].”

Kim also dished on the Not Skinny But Not Fat episode about how at the start of their divorce, she and Ye went “about eight months without even speaking to each other. … Then we started talking again, and I went to the Donda premiere.” Kim added that Ye and her would chat and interact mostly over raising their four kids – North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm West. “Him and I just took a minute of not talking, and I think in relationships, it’ll be like that. I only hope for – I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day,” she adds.