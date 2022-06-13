Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West’s Anime-Themed 9th Birthday Party: Watch

Kim Kardashian went all out to fulfill North West’s anime-lover dreams in honor of her 9th birthday. North turns nine on June 15, but a few days prior, Kim helped her celebrate with Kuromi from the anime series, Onegai My Melody. The party, which appeared to be an intimate occasion with just some of North’s friends, featured a real-life Kuromi, who danced with the birthday girl.

Of course, there were also epic party favors and decorations. North’s bed was decorated with Kuromi pillows, along with different Kuromi stuffed animals hanging from the wall. North also got an entire suitcase full of Kuromi merchandise and more fun stuff, including a backpack. “Kuromi Time,” Kim captioned the TikTok video, which was posted to the page that she shares with North.

It’s unclear when the Kuromi party happened or whether North will be having another bash on her actual birthday. However, on June 13, Kim shared photos from a tropical beach vacation with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, so she may not be home on the 15th for North’s big day. Of course, she had to make sure she showered her oldest girl with some major love before the getaway!

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete look like they’re having a blast on their vacation, and Kim even shared some photos from the trip on social media. In a rare showing of PDA, Kim kissed Pete on the beach while wearing a tiny black bikini. They also took a kayak ride together in the bright blue water. Plus, there were some solo shots of Kim, and she confirmed on her Instagram Story that Pete passed the “content taking boyfriend test” — which, of course, is super important!

Even though Kim and Pete don’t flaunt their relationship on social media much, they have been very public with their love for one another in recent weeks. They attended one of the most high profile events — the Met Gala — together, and Kim has talked about how serious they’re getting on The Kardashians. The final episode of the show’s first season airs on Thursday, June 16.