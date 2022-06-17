Kim Kardashian Enjoys Being ‘Stranded’ With Pete Davidson In New, Romantic Photos From Their Tahiti Trip

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson proved they are the ultimate relationship goals once again! The makeup mogul, 41, took to her Instagram on Friday, June 17 to show off how she and her Saturday Night Live funnyman beau, 28, are living their best life together! In the fabulous photo album highlighting their trip to Tahiti and simply captioned “Stranded,” Hollywood’s It couple appear overjoyed to be hanging out in the crystal blue waters together, with each star rocking some fashionable swim wear.

The first photo shows a close-up of the Kind of Staten Island charmer sticking his tongue out as Kim appears in the background standing up on a paddle board. After a few pics of Pete showing off his tattoos in a pair of swim shorts and Kim flaunting her figure in a chic silver-and-black bikini, the mother of four is seen mastering the paddle board in adorable videos. The last slide is a short clip of the incredible Tahitian waters before zooming in on a pair of feet.

The five-day trip to paradise was “literally heaven” for the couple, according to a source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They had the best time with just the two of them,” said the insider. “They stayed in their own private home and it was literally heaven. This vacation was a place they had never been together, and it was so romantic and special.” Along with the paddle boarding, the pair also “went snorkeling, and cooked food and really were able to relax. Most people don’t know this, but Pete is an amazing cook, and he loves to cook for Kim.”

The outing comes as Pete made his hilarious debut on the latest episode of Kim’s Hulu show The Kardashians. The comedian can be heard off-camera in a post-credit scene, where Kim introduces him to her audio editor. “Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy,” Kim began. “Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.” Without skipping a beat, Pete replied, “More than me?” to which Kim responded, “Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”