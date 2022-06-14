Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Went Snorkeling’ & Cooked Together In Tahiti: Details Revealed

When Kim Kardashian posted how she and Pete Davidson shared a “beach for two” on June 13, she didn’t disclose any details about this topical vacation. It’s likely that Kim, 41, was still glowing in bliss from spending time with Pete, 28, in paradise? “Kim and Pete took a romantic private vacation together to Tahiti for five days last week, and they had the best time with just the two of them,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The SKIMS founder and ex-Saturday Night Live funnyman boarded Kim’s private jet on June 6, flew into the city of Papeete, and let the rest of the world fade away.

“They stayed in their own private home,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “and it was literally heaven. This vacation was a place they had never been together, and it was so romantic and special.” The insider confirmed that Kim and Pete did kayak, as seen in the photos she shared. They also “went snorkeling, and cooked food and really were able to relax. Most people don’t know this, but Pete is an amazing cook, and he loves to cook for Kim.”

“They are both madly in love with each other, and they tell each other that they are in love a lot,” the source tells HollywoodLife. This revelation comes a week after Kim played coy on an episode of The Kardashians over whether she was “in love” with Pete or not (However, Khloé Kardashian had no issue blowing up Kim’s spot over it.)

Kim and Pete would have stayed longer in Tahiti, but the source said that she “wanted to return in time for North West’s birthday party, which she held at her house on Sunday. So, they returned via her private Jet on Friday, June 10.”

The timing of the beach vacation worked out for Kim. She knew that her ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West, would want to have the kids for his 45th birthday, so she decided to leave them with him to celebrate while she and Pete “headed out of town for a quick little vacation,” a KarJenner source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was so relaxing and she loves that they were able to get away from it all. [Kim] never gets tired of spending time with Pete, and she loves how he always keeps her on her toes. She thinks he’s hysterical and loves that he’s not afraid to show his romantic side.”