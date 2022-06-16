Pete Davidson Jokes About Seeing Kim Kardashian Naked During His ‘Kardashians’ Debut

Pete Davidson is officially a part of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, and he wasted no time establishing the nature of his relationship with Skims maven Kim Kardashian, 41. In a post-credit, off-camera scene, Pete can be heard responding to comments from his iconic girlfriend. In the confessional chair during the season finale, Kim introduced him to an audio editor, per Page Six.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy,” she said. “Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.” To which Pete, 28, quipped, “More than me?” “Not more than you,” Kim responded, smiling. “But she’s probably seen it.” Paxy then said she hadn’t seen quite so much, to which Kim said, “You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. Takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”

Pete wasn’t seen during the entire season, but his presence was definitely felt on the series. The couple officially began dating in October, and they’re already serious enough to discuss the next logical steps in the relationship. “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” an inside source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in June.

“It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first,” the source said. Kim’s four children with Kanye West, 44, (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3) are already bonding with Pete, as well. Saint was recently seen out having lunch with the Saturday Night Live star. HL previously reported that Pete “adores” Kim’s little ones. “At this point, Pete has spent so much time with her kids and he absolutely adores them,” the insider said “She kind of sees Pete as a big kid himself, and she loves seeing how well they all get along.”