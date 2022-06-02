Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Discussing’ Moving In Together As ‘Logical’ Next Step

First comes love, then comes… moving in together! Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, have been dating for only eight months, but sources close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are already “discussing” shacking up together in Kim’s Calabasas mansion! “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” the source told us.

“It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first,” the source told us, referring to Kim’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — that she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 44. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Pete has already formed a close bond with her oldest daughter, North. “At this point, Pete has spent so much time with her kids and he absolutely adores them. She kind of sees Pete as a big kid himself, and she loves seeing how well they all get along,” the insider said.

Speaking on Ye, what does he think about Kim’s plans to cohabitate with Pete, who he has lashed out at several times since he started dating Kim while they were going through their divorce proceedings? “Whether or not they decide to move forward with these plans, it won’t be something Kim discusses with Kanye,’ the insider said. “She doesn’t think it’s his business and isn’t concerned one way or another what he thinks about it. He’s free to live with anybody he chooses, and so she simply expects the same in return. In terms of where they would live, Pete would be moving into Kim’s house in Calabasas. But if it becomes an issue with Kanye living so close, then they may revisit the idea at a later time.”

As fans know, Pete announced that he was leaving SNL, which is filmed in NYC, on the season finale in May. The comedian, who is currently working on several TV and film projects in LA, appeared on SNL for eight seasons. Coincidentally, Pete and Kim got together, and shared their first kiss, when she appeared as a guest star on SNL on October 9, 2021. Since then, he has been spending most of his time in LA with the billionaire SKIMS founder. According to a second source, “They are ready to take their relationship to the next level and it just makes sense. They do not see any reason not to move in together now that Pete no longer has SNL commitments. This just feels right and natural and now feels like the time to do so.”