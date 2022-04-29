Pete Davidson Mocks Kanye West, Claps Back At His AIDS Comment In Stand-Up Return

Pete Davidson‘s ability to take a joke has definitely come in handy! The 28-year-old took the stage on Thursday for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, opening with a few bits about his girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s ex Kanye West, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Pete addressed how Ye once accused him for being gay and having AIDS, joking that he practically believed the rapper’s lie since he’s “a genius.” He went on to joke about how being humiliated is “weird when you can’t do anything about it.”

As fans may be familiar, Pete received a lot of flak the past few months from his girlfriend’s ex, including a disturbing music video for the song “Eazy,” where the 44-year-old rapper included a graphic animation scene in which he decapitates and buries him.

During his set, Pete joked about the “before time” pre-dating Kim, recalling a basketball game in December 2021 with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart. “Before life was over,” he added, noting how he and Chris had subsequent troubling things happen to them afterward.

Pete further joked about seeing Jack Harlow collaborate with Ye and said, despite his friendship with the rapper, he wasn’t upset. He did, however, say that if his King of Staten Island co-star, Bill Burr, went to Ye’s Sunday Service, that would be a different story!

Kanye definitely let the world know he wasn’t a fan of Pete or his relationship with Kim by sharing numerous now-deleted social media posts that shaded the comedian. He even encouraged his followers to shout “Kimye,” his couple nickname with Kim, to Pete if they ever saw him anywhere in person, and to call Pete “Skete” as an insult. He followed up that message with one that revealed Kim asked him to take it down and to stop encouraging the public to do anything that could jeopardize her new beau’s safety.

Luckily, Ye is seeking help for himself. “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” a source told PageSix on April 1. His change in attitude comes as he and Kim work on co-parenting their four children, North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2. It seems that both the SKIMS founder have the same goal in mind.