Why Pete Davidson Wants To Meet With Kanye West Face-To-Face & ‘Clear The Air’ Amid Kim Drama

Pete Davidson is ready to ‘clear the air’ and wants Kanye West to ‘lay it all out’ amid the ‘never-ending BS’ amid his contentious divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson is ready to confront Kanye West about his antics face-to-face. Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce has only gotten more and more contentious as Ye has continued to mock the couple on social media. A source close to both the SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live actor EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the two are “at their wits’ end with Kanye” and are “fed up with it all.” After “monitoring” his behavior “24/7,” Pete is ready to talk it out with the “Gold Digger” rapper.

It turns out Kim is the mastermind behind their master plan. “It was actually Kim’s idea for Pete to talk man to man and Pete was all about it and it just so happened to be sped up now with their recent texts back and forth to each other,” our source divulges. As for those recent texts, we mean the SNL actor’s shirtless selfie he sent to the Grammy Award-winning artist. During a heated text exchange, Ye asked where Pete was to which the comedian responded with that selfie and the words “in bed with your wife.” Just after that exchange, Kim was spotted having a tense conversation on the phone.

That definitely got Kanye’s attention. Now that it seems like this in-person discussion is going down, the comedian has some goals laid out for the confrontation. “Pete wants to clear the air. Pete wants Kanye to lay it all out. He’s sick of the never-ending BS and just wants it to all end,” our source continues.”He wants Kanye to take the chance to speak with him because what’s the worst that can happen now. He’s said enough and Pete is all about ending the feud and hopes this all starts today.”

All in all, Pete has laid out his wants on the table, he knows that “the ball is now in Kanye’s court. “Ye has certainly been vocal about his dislike for the King Of Staten Island actor and his hopes that he and Kim will get back together. He has hurled accusations and insults at the two on Instagram and even went as far as to upload a music video of an animated version of Kanye dragging Pete’s dead body and holding his decapitated head. The “Stronger” rapper seemingly hoped that taunting the couple on social media would break them up but they have only reportedly brought them closer together.