Kim Kardashian Doing ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Maintain ‘Peace’ With Kanye West

Even though Kim Kardashian ‘doesn’t agree’ with everything ‘Kanye says or does,’ she would ‘rather keep the peace than prove she’s right.’

Kim Kardashian has shifted her focus from Keeping Up With The Kardashians to keeping the peace with Kanye West. The reality TV star is apparently decided to take the high road when it comes to her ex-husband’s antics and wants to make co-parenting with him as “amicable” as possible, and a source close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’ll “do whatever it takes” to keep it that way.

“Kim has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Kanye,” the source disclosed. “Despite all of the back and forth between them, Kim knows Kanye will always be in her life and so there really is no other choice than to get along for the sake of their kids. It hasn’t been easy, but if it means their kids ultimately benefit then she’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

While Kim certainly hasn’t been thrilled with Kanye’s social media behavior toward her, her boyfriend Pete Davidson and other A-listers like Trevor Noah, she has decided she is going to look past that for the sake of her kids. “Even if she doesn’t agree with some of the things Kanye says or does, she’d rather keep the peace than prove she’s right,” they added.

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HL compared Kim and Kanye’s relationship to “a rollercoaster that is currently on the tracks.” Kim is reportedly putting in hard work to understand where he’s coming from and he’s “listening” to her and meeting her halfway. However that “could change in a heartbeat” and Kim “always has to be walking on broken glass.”

But the KUWTK star will seemingly make do with that as “Kim wants nothing more than to have an amazing co-parenting situation with Kanye. She wants joint custody to work. But she also needs him to work with her not against her,” according to a third source. For now, she’s ignoring his attempts to talk about her “personal life” and keeps the focus on their children.