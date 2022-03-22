Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Arrive In LA Together After A Quick Trip To NYC: Photos

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are jet-setters in a recent pic, stepping off a private plane in LA in casual yet cool style.

Love is in the air — literally! Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, arrived in Los Angeles together on Tuesday after a brief New York City visit. The pair stepped of a private jet looking casual yet stylish, as Kim donned an oversized black puffy jacket and slicked her hair back into a ponytail. Pete, for his part, also went casual for the trip, wearing a heather grey hoodie under a puffy black vest.

Kim has been jet-setting seemingly everywhere lately! The Kardashians star shared a passionate kiss with her beau right after he picked up her up from Van Nuys Airport on the morning of March 20 and it was caught all on camera. In pics shared by TMZ that you can see here, Kim can be seen sitting on the passenger side of their Mercedes, leaning over to lock lips with the Saturday Night Live comedian.

Kim seemed happy to reunite with her special love as she was coming back from Miami, FL, where she visited for her new SKIMS SWIM launch!

Although they love to share a kiss in the car, the new couple, who started dating around Oct. 2021, still try and keep it to a minimum and were only spotted publicly kissing one other time around Valentine’s Day. They have been a bit more open discussing their romance, however, as Kim recently told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that Pete has “a few” tattoos for her and even “branded” her first name on his chest.

Although Pete has shown his smitten-ness with fresh ink, sources have shared with us that Kim won’t be going that route any time soon. “Kim is going to leave all the tattoos and branding to Pete and she won’t repay the favor on getting her own,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim is going to show her love for Pete in other ways rather than putting stuff on her skin.”

We understand Kim’s hesitance for tattoos. Would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?