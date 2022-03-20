Kim Kardashian’s Feelings On Getting Her Own Tattoos After Confirming Pete Davidson Has ‘A Few’ For Her

After Pete Davidson shared he’s gotten a few tattoos (and even one brand) in honor of GF Kim Kardashian, HL learned exclusively if Kim would ever get her own body art.

Though their whirlwind romance may be less than six months old, Pete Davidson, 28, has already gotten a few permanent reminders of girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, on his body. In a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kim confirmed that Pete has “a few” tattoos related to the star, and HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY how Kim feels about inking up her own famous figure, and if she’s planning on doing so anytime soon.

Although a source close to Kim confirmed Kim thinks the tattoos are “cute” and that “when he gets more, she will love them just as much,” Kim is certain that permanent Pete-themed art on her skin isn’t part of the plan. “Kim is going to leave all the tattoos and branding to Pete and she won’t repay the favor on getting her own,” the source shared. “Kim is going to show her love for Pete in other ways rather than putting stuff on her skin.”

Another source to the KarJenner family explained that Kim’s decision not to get to tattoos goes back long before Pete, and “just because Pete has on has nothing to do with whether or not she wants one.” The source also revealed that, though ex-husband Kanye West got a tattoo to pay tribute to their daughter, North, “it was just something Kim was never into.” “Everybody knows her famous line about not putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley and that’s still how she feels,” the insider confirmed. “She thinks it’s sweet of Pete to do that, but don’t expect her to reciprocate.”

Kim first discussed the already-heavily-tattooed Pete’s pieces in her honor while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Mar. 17. After discussing making things Insta-official with Pete, Kim opened up about Pete’s two tattoos in her honor: a brand on his chest reading “Kim,” and an alleged chest tattoo that reads “My Girl is a Lawyer.” Although Kim may have only passed the Baby Bar, it’s the thought that counts, and Pete’s allowed to write anything on his own body in the name of love, right?

Further gushing to Ellen about her new relationship, Kim seemed like a whole different person as she radiated happiness while discussing finding a new groove (with a new man) in her 40s. “I was like, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f**k it, just go for it. Find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time,” Kim excitedly recalled. “I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”