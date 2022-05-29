Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Stick Out Tongues Before Steamy Kiss: Watch

Looks like Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are still going strong! Kim proved her love for Pete by sharing a cute, intimate moment between the two on her Instagram story on May 29.

Fofos! 🤍 Kim Kardashian via Instagram Stories com seu namorado Pete Davidson. pic.twitter.com/el7PbHYxJS — Access Kardashian #TheKardashians (@accesskardash) May 30, 2022

In the steamy video, the pair were completely in synch, as they rocked matching bleached blonde hair and black tops. Kim’s tan and contour was on point, while Pete sported some edgy square sunglasses while they posed indoors. While using a filter that gave them “devil horns,” the couple playfully stuck their tongues out to the camera. Shortly after, they turned to each other simultaneously to gently lock lips, and then smiled at each other in an affectionate embrace.

This isn’t the only time that the reality star has honored her beau on social media, as she also showed her support to Pete during his departure from “Saturday Night Live” on May 2021. “In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things,” she gushed on her Instagram story. “Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!”

When it comes to Pete making the choice to leave the sketch comedy show, Kim was reportedly completely on board. “She thinks he made the right call to bow out now. He already has a ton of projects lined up and she loves that he’ll have more freedom with his schedule now,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife. The insider also added that the decision was made by Pete himself, and that his girlfriend is loyally sticking by his side during this major life transition.

Kim and Pete started dating around the time Kim made her “SNL” debut as a host in October of 2021. The two shared a kiss in a hilarious sketch where Pete played Aladdin, and Kim embraced the role of Princess Jasmine. However, Pete announced his goodbye to “SNL” on May 21 with a final appearance on a Weekend Update segment, while paying tribute to creator Lorne Michaels.