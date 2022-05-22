Kim Kardashian Shares ‘I Love You’ Message Of Support Amid Pete Davidson’s Exit From ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian had some supportive words to say to her boyfriend Pete Davidson on her official Instagram account after he made a major life transition. The sweet message came after he made his final appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 21.

“In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things,” The Instagram story read. “Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!” She then uploaded a collage of Pete’s appearances on ‘SNL,‘ according to People.

Reports started breaking that Pete was leaving the iconic sketch show after eight years on May 20. The comedian himself then confirmed reports with a personal announcement on a “Weekend Update” skit the next day.

“Lorne accidentally gifted me a sock so I’m now free,” he said in a clever Harry Potter reference. “I remember when I auditioned for SNL, he looked me in the eye and said ‘I don’t think you’re right for this show — so let’s screw this up together.’ And that’s exactly what we did. That’s why people who think I don’t deserve this job shouldn’t hate me since we have so much in common…like if anything, I should inspire hope — that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live,” he added.

“Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me, and believing in me, and allowing me to have a place to call home with memories that will last a lifetime — thank you, guys,” he concluded in a final emotional statement regarding his last appearance as a cast member.

However, the sentiment didn’t stop there, as The King of Staten Island star asked his close friend Dave Sirus to post a heartfelt letter on his social media written by Pete himself. “I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion,” he said. “Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home,” he stated towards the end of the letter.