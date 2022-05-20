Pete Davidson Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ Amid Romance With Kim Kardashian

The longtime cast member decided to leave the late-night comedy institution during his ongoing relationship with the reality star.

May 20, 2022
pete davidson
Pete Davidson’s time with Saturday Night Live may be coming to an end soon. The 28-year-old comedian is reportedly leaving the show after 8 years, a person familiar told Variety. The reported move to leave came 7 months after he started dating Kim Kardashian41, who he kindled his romance with shortly after she hosted the show in October 2021.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Pete Davidson and Saturday Night Live for comment.

Pete joined SNL in 2014 when he was only 20-years-old, and he’s been a fixture on the comedy program since then! He’s entertained audiences in a number of different ways across the sketches. One of his most beloved characters is the goofy and clueless Chad. He’s also spoofed tons of rap stars with his incredibly funny Lil Doo Doo, but he’s also performed musical parodies of hits like Eminem’s “Without Me” and Marc Cohn’s “Walking In Memphis.” He’s also let his standup comedy skills shine through appearances on “Weekend Update.”

There have long been whipers that Pete would be leaving SNL as his star has continued to rise. Despite the many rumors that Pete could be leaving the series, sources close to the show have told HollywoodLife that longtime SNL head Lorne Michaels has been nervous that the funnyman would be calling it quits on the show. “He fears mostly that he will lose him but he is going to do all that he can think of to keep him around. Convincing Pete to stay though might be tougher than expected though,” the insider said in March. “Lorne really would love nothing more than to have Pete stay on the show forever if he wanted.”

Now that Kim and Pete seem to be in a loving relationship, if he is indeed leaving the show, maybe the pair would spend more time focusing on the next steps they’ll take. It could also mean a new focus on movies, like his upcoming rom-com Meet Cute. He may also turn his focus to his standup comedy. He recently performed a new routine, where he joked about his new relationship and Kim’s ex Kanye West. 

 

