Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, New Report Claims

‘The King of Staten Island’ and the reality star are now officially seeing each other, after the two got tons of attention for their recent date nights.

After a little over a month of dating, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly dating officially! The 28-year-old comedian and 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have decided to go official, according to a report by Page Six. The news comes just a day after rapper Flavor Flav shared a photo of the two posing with him and Kim’s mom Kris Jenner to celebrate Pete’s 28th birthday on Tuesday November 16. A source revealed details of their newfound romance to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim really needs laughter in her life right now and has incredibly strong feelings for Pete,” the source said.

Kanye West, she's looking for a change of pace, and the Saturday Night Live star may be just it! "She just wants to laugh and have a great time right now. She needs to have some fun. Things have been heavy in her life with the divorce and everything. She wants something very different than what she had with Kanye," the source said. "Although Kim is taking things one day at a time, she's having a blast with Pete and plans on continuing to see him."

Reports that Kim and Pete had started to see each other started cropping up, after Kim made her hosting debut on SNL on October 9, which included an Aladdin parody sketch, where the two stars shared a kiss. The KUWTK star and King of Staten Island actor were spotted out together at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm over Halloween weekend. After the Halloweekend festivities, Pete brought Kim to his hometown of Staten Island for a romantic dinner date.

The pair have seemingly really hit it off, especially if they’re officially dating now. “Kim has not stopped talking to her sisters about Pete,” an insider told HL on November 10, making it sound like the two are crazy about each other. “They text all day everyday and she shares these texts with her sisters