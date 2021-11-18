Excl Details

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, New Report Claims

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
MEGA/Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

‘The King of Staten Island’ and the reality star are now officially seeing each other, after the two got tons of attention for their recent date nights.

After a little over a month of dating, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly dating officially! The 28-year-old comedian and 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have decided to go official, according to a report by Page Six. The news comes just a day after rapper Flavor Flav shared a photo of the two posing with him and Kim’s mom Kris Jenner to celebrate Pete’s 28th birthday on Tuesday November 16. A source revealed details of their newfound romance to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim really needs laughter in her life right now and has incredibly strong feelings for Pete,” the source said.

Kim stuns in white, while in Miami. (MEGA)
The source revealed that as Kim has been dealing with her divorce from Kanye West, she’s looking for a change of pace, and the Saturday Night Live star may be just it! “She just wants to laugh and have a great time right now. She needs to have some fun. Things have been heavy in her life with the divorce and everything. She wants something very different than what she had with Kanye,” the source said. “Although Kim is taking things one day at a time, she’s having a blast with Pete and plans on continuing to see him.”

Reports that Kim and Pete had started to see each other started cropping up, after Kim made her hosting debut on SNL on October 9, which included an Aladdin parody sketch, where the two stars shared a kiss. The KUWTK star and King of Staten Island actor were spotted out together at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm over Halloween weekend. After the Halloweekend festivities, Pete brought Kim to his hometown of Staten Island for a romantic dinner date.

Pete dressed casually at the Sundance Film Fest. (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson's Dating History From Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande To Kate Beckinsale

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The pair have seemingly really hit it off, especially if they’re officially dating now. “Kim has not stopped talking to her sisters about Pete,” an insider told HL on November 10, making it sound like the two are crazy about each other. “They text all day everyday and she shares these texts with her sisters