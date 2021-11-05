News

Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving a photoshoot after she had a romantic dinner with Pete Davidson last night. 03 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802095_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian steps out to dinner at Zero Bond in NYC after rumours of her dating SNL cast member Pete Davidson. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer

Amidst reports of a romance with Pete Davidson, Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

Kanye West is no longer keeping up with soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. The rapper, 44, recently unfollowed the SKIMS founder, 41, on Instagram. The social media purge comes amidst reports that Kim has been spending more time with comedian Pete Davidson following her guest host stint on Saturday Night Live in October.

kim kardashian and kanye west
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Shutterstock)

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Reports at the time indicated that it was an “amicable” decision,” with the longtime couple pursuing joint custody of their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The reality star became linked to Pete after they visited Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. together on October 29.

The duo were joined by mutual friends, including Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. A photo of Kim and Pete holding hands while on a rollercoaster sent the internet into a frenzy. Following the theme park get together, the two reunited when Kim was in New York to attend the Wall Street Journal‘s 2021 Innovator Awards on November 1, where she was celebrated as an honoree for her shapewear brand SKIMS.

Related Gallery

Kanye West -- See Pics Of The Rapper

*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Rap star Kanye West makes his exit from Nobu after having dinner in Malibu. Pictured: Kanye West, Ye BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: GPFM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Marilyn Manson and Kanye West hang out on stage of a replica house of Kanyes late mother Donda in Chicago. 27 Aug 2021 Pictured: Donda, Marilyn Manson, Kanye West. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781728_053.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Marilyn Manson and Kanye West hang out on stage of a replica house of Kanyes late mother Donda in Chicago. 27 Aug 2021 Pictured: Donda, Marilyn Manson, Kanye West. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781728_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

pete davidson
Pete Davidson (Shutterstock)

The unlikely duo reportedly met up twice for dinner, first with some friends at Zero Bond, a social club in Manhattan, and second at Campania, a pizza joint in Staten Island. Amid all the clamor and the clangor of a possible romance, Kanye appeared on podcast Drink Champs on November 4 and said he still wanted to be with his estranged wife.

“SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” the rapper said. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me.” He added that their children wanted them to “be together,” adding, “My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”