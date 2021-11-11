Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Planning’ A Romantic ‘Rendezvous’ For After Paris Hilton’s Wedding
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are reportedly planning a get-together ‘on the DL’ after Paris Hilton’s wedding according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL.
The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continues to heat up! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, who shared a kiss with the comedian, 27, on a Saturday Night Live sketch, is reportedly “already planning a rendezvous” with Pete after her friend Paris Hilton‘s upcoming wedding. “She is trying to do this on the DL,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”
Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February. Although the former couple has been out together on occasion, Kim and Pete have heated up their partnership pretty quickly. They were first spotted outside of SNL when they were riding a rollercoaster together at Knott’s Berry Farm on Oct. 29. Since then, they’ve been seen on other outings together, including a dinner date at a pizzeria. Although their growing bond was apparently “unexpected,” it seems to be working for them.