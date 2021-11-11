Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Planning’ A Romantic ‘Rendezvous’ For After Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are reportedly planning a get-together ‘on the DL’ after Paris Hilton’s wedding according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL.

The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continues to heat up! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, who shared a kiss with the comedian, 27, on a Saturday Night Live sketch, is reportedly “already planning a rendezvous” with Pete after her friend Paris Hilton‘s upcoming wedding. “She is trying to do this on the DL,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”

The source went on to share that the newfound couple are “planning to get together” after Paris’ nuptials as Kim “may be going to Paris’ post-wedding events.” The insider added that Kim feels “slightly indebted to Paris” since they are “ close friends ,” but that she really “wants to go to NYC” to be with Pete, feeling like she has “much more freedom in New York.”

They went on, “She also finds the city to have a romantic feel to it that LA does not. Lastly, Kanye is in LA. In an ideal world, Kim would sneak away to NY but that is never possible for her to sneak away anywhere. Pete has made it clear to her, however, that he will go wherever she wants him to.”

Ever since their SNL sketch together, Kim and Pete have been making headlines as their relationship has gotten more serious. On Wednesday, another insider revealed to HL that Kim has “not stopped talking to her sisters” about Pete since her SNL hosting gig, adding that the SKIMS founder was “giddy” about her newfound romance. “They text all day everyday and she shares these texts with her sisters,” the source shared. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”