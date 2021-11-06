Paris Hilton Confirms Kim Kardashian’s Invited To Her Wedding — But Won’t Say If Pete Davidson’s Her Plus 1

Paris Hilton confirmed that Kim Kardashian is attending her upcoming wedding to Carter Reum — but kept quiet about her pal’s rumored romance with Pete Davidson.

Paris Hilton confirmed that Kim Kardashian is on the guest list for her upcoming wedding to Carter Reum — but she had nothing to say about her friend’s rumored beau Pete Davidson. A TMZ photographer caught the TV personality, 40, as she left clothing shop Alice + Olivia in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nov. 5. When asked if Kim, 41, received an invite, Paris nodded yes; but when asked if Pete, 27, would be her plus one, she remained mum, as seen in the video HERE.

The photographer proceeded to ask the hotel heiress what she thought about the rumored romance — and if she thought it was “just a fling” — but she paid no mind to the questions, remaining quiet as she snapped selfies with fans outside of the store. She then got into the waiting SUV nearby, no doubt to continue preparations for her upcoming nuptials to her venture capitalist fiancé, 40.

Paris and Carter, who got engaged in February after a year of dating, will tie the knot on November 11. The couple will reportedly host the reception at the Bel Air estate of Paris’ late grandfather Barron Hilton, the son of the late Conrad Hilton, founder of the Hilton Hotels chain. The couple’s extravagant $60k+ wedding registry was made public last month. Paris and Carter are registered at Gearys Beverly Hills.

Among the luxe items on the list? A $500 Hermés platter, $4,885 Baccarat vase, and $1,000 William Yeoward Crystal caviar server. It is unclear which gift Kim fulfilled, but, of course, her invitation to the opulent wedding comes as no surprise. The friends have known each other for decades: pre-Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame, Kim famously worked as Paris’ assistant and stylist in the early 2000s.

While her longtime pal remained quiet about her plus one, a source told Page Six that Kim will not be bringing the comedian. “She will be there solo,” the source said. The two — who met when Kim hosted the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live — first sparked romance rumors after they visited Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on October 29. Post-theme park outing, the two reportedly had dinner multiple times in New York this week.