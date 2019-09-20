Paris Hilton ‘Deeply Saddened’ After Grandpa Barron Dies At 91 — See Her Emotional Tribute

Paris Hilton is mourning her beloved grandfather Barron, who passed away from natural causes at age 91. She shared a photo montage of his incredible life, including photos alongside her grandpa over the years.

Hotel magnate Barron Hilton has died and his granddaughter Paris is in mourning. He lived a long full life and passed away on Sept. 19 age the age of 91 from natural causes, but that doesn’t take away the 38-year-old’s pain. She took to Instagram on Sept. 20 and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure.”

“Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman. I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me,” she concluded.

Paris shared a montage of photos of her grandpa, including sitting on the sofa next to him as a little girl. She include another pic together with him as a teen and another as an adult, while interspersing other pictures from his remarkable life. They include glamorous parties, well dressed air travels, and numerous photos with his beloved wife Marilyn, who he married in 1947 and was with her until her passing in 2004.

Several of Paris’ famous. pals sent their wishes her way, with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott writing, “SENDING LOVE” in the comments as Holly Madison sent prayer emojis “🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.” Others left comments like “I’m so sorry for your tremendous loss… sending love.” Paris’ grandfather was credited with expanding the Hilton Hotel empire started by his dad Conrad in is 30 years at the helm. His net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion. He had said in the past that he planned to donate the majority of his estate to the nonprofit foundation named after his father whose mission is to “relieve the suffering, the distressed and the destitute.”