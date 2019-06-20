Paris Hilton Dazzles In Cutout Sequin Gown & Reunites With Kris Jenner At App Launch Party — See Pics

Paris Hilton looked absolutely gorgeous at the launch party of her new beauty app in LA on June 19, when she wore a dazzling cutout silver gown & reunited with good friend, Kris Jenner!

Paris Hilton, 38, was the hostess with the mostess when she arrived at the launch party for her new beauty endeavor, The Glam App, an on-demand beauty service that offers makeup applications and hairstyling. Paris arrived at Cleo Hollywood on Wednesday, June 19, when she looked stunning in a sexy silver sequin custom Michael Costello gown which featured a criss-cross halter neckline and thin, off-the-shoulder sleeves. The bodice of the gown was super revealing, with just two panels covering her chest, as a gaping cutout on the front showed off her rock hard abs. Paris’s tiny waist was cinched in with a gathered belt, while the bottom half of the gown featured a semi-sheer wrap skirt with an insanely plunging slit on the front, showing off her long, toned and tan legs. Paris accessorized her sparkly dress with a pair of pointy-toed bedazzled pumps and gorgeous diamond jewels. As for her glam, she left her blonde hair down in loose, effortless waves, with one side clipped back, and added voluminous lashes and a glossy pink lip.

Not only did Paris look stunning on the carpet, she was joined by her good friend, Kris Jenner, 63, who looked just as stunning in a fitted plum suit. Kris loves a good pantsuit, so we were not surprised by her look, but we were pleasantly surprised by the color. The blazer was fitted and featured two small black satin lapels, while she kept the top button open, showing off her nude tank top underneath, which had a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She paired the jacket with fitted straight leg trousers, black pumps, and gorgeous glam.

Also in attendance was Paris’s mom, Kathy Hilton, 60, and aunt, Kyle Richards, 50. The sisters looked gorgeous in their dresses as Kathy opted to wear a pretty pink floral midi dress with a ruffled neckline surrounding the V-neck in the center. The pale pink dress was covered in green and pink floral designs, while her waist was cinched in by a tie belt. She accessorized with blush pink satin pumps and a fun ostrich feather clutch. Meanwhile, Kyle got the sparkly memo when she arrived in a long-sleeve silver sequin oversized Retrofete Gabrielle Robe Dress. The wrap dress featured a plunging V-neckline with a tie belt cinching in her waist and she accessorized with a small black leather circle purse and clear PVC mules.

Sisters Kathy and Kyle had quite the busy night, as they headed straight to the premiere party of The Hills: New Beginnings, at Liaison Restaurant and Lounge in Los Angeles, straight after Paris’s party.