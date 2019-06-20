‘The Hills’ Premiere Party: Mischa Barton, Heidi Montag & More Stars Stun In Gorgeous Dresses — See Pics

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ premieres on June 24, and so the cast — along with fellow A-list guests — started the party early at a glam celebration in Liaison Restaurant and Lounge in Los Angeles on June 19!

Alexa, play “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield — The Hills: New Beginnings premiere party rolled out its carpet on June 19. The celebration went down at Liaison Restaurant and Lounge in Los Angeles, and there were many recognizable names (and must-need outfits) among the party goers. Of course, the OGs were there — we’re talking Audrina Patridge, 34, and Whitney Port, 34, who grabbed our attention in a glittery silver gown and sheer polka dot gown, respectively. And then there was Brody Jenner, 35, Frankie Delgado, 38, Jason Wahler, 32, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, 37, and the infamous Heidi and Spencer Pratt (and their plus-one, baby Gunner, 1, who turned up in an adorable bomber jacket).

The O.C. star Mischa Barton, 33, was the MVP of the night in a black mini dress embellished with purple jewels. Really, she needed no introduction — even if MTV gave her one in The Hills‘ new opening sequence, to Twitter’s amusement. Even the opening sequence’s singer, Natasha herself, made it to the premiere party in a knitted green dress! But the guest list wasn’t limited to those involved in the MTV production.

Fellow reality television royalty like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 50, showed face in a silver wrap dress, along with her half-sister Kathy Hilton, 60, who layered pink on pink in a floral dress and feathered bag. We saw more Bravo representation at the party with the arrival of Lala Kent, 29, and the Vanderpump Rules star’s fiancé Randall Emmett, 48! The overall guest list continues on: Jason’s wife, Ashley Wahler, Brody’s friend (and The Hills newcomer) Brandon Thomas Lee, Frankie’s wife Jennifer Delgado, and Brody’s wife (who’ll also star on The Hills: New Beginnings, Kaitlynn Carter).

The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere on Monday, June 24. Sadly, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari won’t be joining the reboot!