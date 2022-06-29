Kim Kardashian Slays In Leather Crop Top & Pants After Khloe’s Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian stole the show after her sister Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday party in LA on June 27. For the event, the 41-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a skintight black leather Balenciaga ensemble featuring a crisscrossed crop top and leather pants.

Kim’s crop top featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the crisscross straps showed off her tiny waist. She styled the top with Balenciaga Pantashoes that were tight on her legs and flowed into pointed-toe boots.

Kim accessorized her sexy outfit with a silver Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Metallic Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag and a pair of oversized, black Balenciaga Mask Butterfly Sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down and straight while parted in the middle.

View Related Gallery Stars Slaying In Leather Crop Tops: Photos Of Kim Kardashian & More Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Kardashian sister gets dressed up in a show-stopping leather-look ahead of her sister Khloe's birthday celebrations. Shot on June 27, 2022. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HAKOP-A / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim has been rocking a slew of sexy, skintight black outfits lately, and aside from this look, she stepped out with her kids the other day when she wore a short-sleeve crop top and high-waisted pants.

Kim rocked the Skims Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt in Onyx with a pair of high-waisted black Balenciaga Taffeta Cargo Pants. She accessorized her look with a black, red, and yellow Vetements Cut Up Cap, a pair of Balenciaga Bb157S 003 Sunglasses, a Balenciaga Explorer Mini Backpack, and Yeezy 450 Sneakers.

Just a few days before that, Kim was out in NYC when she rocked a tight black, sparkly Balenciaga Bodysuit that had a plunging scoop neckline and spaghetti straps. She styled the one-piece with a bedazzled Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag, a pair of Balenciaga Bat Rectangle Sunglasses, and Balenciaga Knife Boots.